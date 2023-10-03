Police officers who died in line of duty among heroes honoured by First Minister

Two police officers killed in the line of duty have been honoured with posthumous awards by Scotland’s First Minister.

Fallen officers Constable George Taylor and Detective Sergeant Ross Hunt received the Brave@Heart Award on Tuesday.

Pc Taylor was murdered in 1976 after two patients went on the run from the State Hospital in Carstairs, a high-security psychiatric institution.

Det Sgt Hunt was killed in 1983 while investigating a knife attack.

The awards recognise acts of bravery and heroism across Scotland, with nominations made by the emergency services.

Winners are selected by an independent panel.

This year’s winners include supermarket workers Angela McIlroy and Scott McNally, who tackled an assailant carrying a knife in their workplace.

Off-duty firefighter Ryan Witkowski was also awarded for leading eight people to safety from a block of burning tenement flats.

Ms McIlroy, Mr McNally and Mr Witkowski also received the St Andrew’s Award for their acts of bravery.

Awards also went to schoolboys Jacob and Jayden, who responded quickly when their relatives suffered medical emergencies.

Presenting the awards at Edinburgh Castle, First Minister Humza Yousaf said: “The courage and heroism shown by the award winners is truly humbling. In every case, they didn’t hesitate to act when it came to helping others.

“I was particularly honoured to present posthumous Brave@Heart Awards to the families of Constable Taylor and Detective Sergeant Hunt.

“These officers put themselves in harm’s way to protect other people and, tragically, they paid with their lives.

“They are true heroes whose bravery and sacrifice has been overlooked for far too long.

“I also commend the courage and determination of the families and colleagues who have campaigned over the years for the officers’ heroism to be properly recognised.”

David Garbutt, Brave@Heart validation panel chair, said: “It has been a privilege and an honour to chair the panel considering the nominations for these awards, recognising the fantastic achievements of people throughout Scotland who have shown courage and selflessness in helping others and keeping our communities safe.”

Deputy chief constable designate Fiona Taylor, of Police Scotland, said: “This is an important recognition of the courage and selfless public service shown by both officers.

“I also pay tribute to the families of Constable George Taylor and Detective Sergeant William Ross Hunt for their dignity and determination to secure the recognition which both officers deserve.”