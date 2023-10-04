Firefighters work through night tackling blaze in Glasgow

Firefighters have worked through the night tackling a blaze in a derelict building.

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service sent six appliances to the scene in St Michael’s Court in the Parkhead area of Glasgow when the alarm was raised at 9.55pm on Tuesday.

There were still two appliances at the scene at 6.30am on Wednesday.

Police advised people in nearby streets to keep their windows closed due to the smoke.

There were no reports of any casualties.