Primary school evacuated as bomb squad remove ‘antique military piece’

A primary school was evacuated after a bomb squad responded to the discovery of an “antique military piece”.

Staff and pupils of Bonaly Primary School in Edinburgh were forced to leave the premises after the item was discovered.

The Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) team was called and the item removed.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Officers were called to a school premises in the Bonaly Road area of Edinburgh shortly before 1pm on Thursday October 5 after an item, believed to be an antique military piece, was found.

“The EOD attended and removed the item.”