Elderly man dies following one-vehicle collision near Scottish borders By Press Association October 5 2023, 8.08pm

Stock image of police tape cordoning off the scene of an incident (Peter Byrne/PA)

An elderly man has died after a one-vehicle collision on a road near the Scottish Borders.

Shortly before midday on Thursday, police responded to a crash near Dumfries.

A 93-year-old man was taken to Dumfries and Galloway Royal Infirmary, but died shortly afterwards.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: "Around 11.55am on Thursday October 5 2023, we were called to a report of a one-vehicle collision on the A710, about three miles west of Dumfries.

"A 93-year-old man was taken by ambulance to Dumfries and Galloway Royal Infirmary where he died a short time later.

"The road remains closed between Dumfries and Southerness to allow for investigation.

"Inquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances."