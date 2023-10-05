NHS Lothian to make non-financial reparations over links to slavery

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
NHS Lothian to make non-financial reparations over links to slavery

By Press Association
The Royal Infirmary Edinburgh had historical links to slavery (Stewart Attwood/PA)
An arm of the NHS has announced it will make non-financial reparations for its historical links to slavery following new research.

NHS Lothian said on Thursday it would raise awareness, provide education and forge new relationships in order to make amends for its previous connections with the slave trade.

The two-year research project, funded and conducted by NHS Lothian Charity, investigated the historical links within the NHS region, particularly within the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh (RIE).

Initial research found an estimated modern-equivalent of £39.1m in funding provided to the RIE came from its ownership of an estate in Jamaica and the enslaved people of African descent attached to it, as well as donations from people involved in the slave trade.

The estate, Red Hill pen, was situated in St-Thomas-in-the-East, Jamaica, and owned by RIE for 143 years.

Calum Campbell
NHS Lothian chief executive Calum Campbell said ‘important’ research had been carried out(Jane Barlow/PA)

The research found that for almost 90 of those years, income generated from slavery at the estate provided funding for the RIE.

The hospital used the money for medicine, the construction of a new building and staff wages.

The research also found that in 1750, 39 enslaved people of African heritage on Red Hill pen, came into the ownership of the RIE through the will of a Scottish surgeon, Dr Archibald Kerr, who lived in Jamaica.

The research, which began in 2021, was presented to board members of NHS Lothian at a meeting on October 4, alongside a series of eight recommendations.

NHS Lothian was advised to issue an apology and to create an implementation group to deliver anti-racist interventions in order to tackle racial inequality in employment and in the healthcare sector.

It also proposed that commemorative works should be commissioned through the NHS Lothian Charity, and said current arts and culture activity within the NHS region should be reviewed.

Finally, researchers suggested NHS Lothian should explore partnerships with organisations in Jamaica and West Africa to look for further connections between the health board and slavery, and said NHS Lothian should encourage research partnerships on the impact of slavery on British medicine and healthcare systems.

Calum Campbell, chief executive of NHS Lothian, said: “This important work was carried out to help give us a greater understanding of the history that has shaped our society and institutions.

“Tackling racism helps us reduce health inequalities and improve outcomes for our diverse population and ensures a better experience for everyone who works with and for us. This work is vital to delivering this ambition.

“We have a duty to use this understanding to take action that will create meaningful change.

“We will now begin work to plan how we will implement the recommendations to ensure they have an impact.”

He added: “The timing of this research is particularly important as we, in NHS Lothian, recognise Black History Month to share, celebrate and understand the impact of black heritage and culture.

“It is an opportunity for black and minority ethnic staff and their allies to share their experiences and to collaboratively bring change to the organisation.

“It also provides us with a further opportunity to reflect on the past, as well as look forward and opens up conversations about how we tackle racism, rising health inequalities and modern slavery.”