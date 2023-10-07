Flood warnings as ‘relentless’ rain begins across Scotland

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Scotland

Flood warnings as ‘relentless’ rain begins across Scotland

By Press Association
The Met Office has issued an amber weather warning for a large part of central Scotland (Chris Ison/PA)
The Met Office has issued an amber weather warning for a large part of central Scotland (Chris Ison/PA)

Widespread flooding is expected in parts of Scotland as the country faces a period of “relentless” rain during the weekend.

Flood warnings have been issued for a number of areas across Scotland amid rain which started on Saturday and is expected to continue into Sunday.

The Met Office has issued an amber weather warning for a large part of central Scotland, while a yellow weather warning covers most of the country.

Parts of northern England are also expected to see heavy rain, but in contrast southern areas will have dry weather with temperatures as high as 25C.

Travel disruption is also expected, with ScotRail cancelling trains on a number of lines and the LNER line no longer going north of Newcastle.

ScotRail said there would not be replacement buses for the routes, including those between Perth and Inverness.

On Saturday morning, Vincent Fitzsimmons, of the Scottish Environmental Protection Agency (Sepa), said the impact of the rain was already beginning to be felt.

He told the BBC’s Good Morning Scotland programme: “We are expecting widespread flooding through today, Saturday and into Sunday morning.”

He added: “It’s very heavy rain, but it will be relentless for a particularly long period of time.

“This is not just a normal wet autumn day. We are concerned about the possibility of significant flooding.

“There is that amber area, it goes from the western half of the central belt through up into the Highlands.

“There are communities there where we have quite significant concerns.”

He advised people in areas such as Aberfoyle and Aviemore to check for updates and advice on Sepa’s website.

Network Rail posted an image of Bowling railway station in West Dunbartonshire on Twitter on Saturday morning, showing the lines flooded with water.

It said: “This is Bowling, between Dalmuir and Helensburgh/Balloch where we took the proactive decision to close the line, given the extreme rainfall we’re seeing in this area today.”

The Scottish Government’s resilience room officials met on Friday to discuss the weather event.

Ministerial Statement on BiFab
Fiona Hyslop said drivers should check journeys in advance (Fraser Bremner)

Transport Minister Fiona Hyslop said: “It’s important people plan their journeys before they set off.

“Motorists should make sure their routes are available, follow the travel advice from Police Scotland and drive in accordance with the conditions.

“If you are planning to travel by train, ferry or plane, please check with your operators to see if the conditions are having any impact on your services.”