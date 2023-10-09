Charity expects more people to ask for help with homelessness this year

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Charity expects more people to ask for help with homelessness this year

By Press Association
Simon Community Scotland has warned of a ‘surge in demand’ for their support services (Yui Mok/PA)
A homelessness charity has said there has been a “surge in demand” for their support services with a big increase in requests for support expected this year.

Marking World Homeless Day on Tuesday, Simon Community Scotland, which is one of Scotland’s leading homeless charities working on the frontline, said they supported about 100 people in Glasgow and Edinburgh sleeping rough on one recent evening.

Volunteers combed the city centres late at night where they located and supported 80 people sleeping rough in Edinburgh and 35 sleeping rough in Glasgow.

Last month alone, the charity handled more than 2,000 requests for support with issues such as helping people with accommodation needs, benefits, legal and financial advice, and wellbeing challenges.

The charity said it is expecting up to a 20% increase in requests for support this year.

Last year, Simon Community received about 8,000 requests for help, but this year, the charity is expecting to help more than 9,500 people.

The number did not include those housed in emergency shelters or temporary accommodation.

The charity’s Siobhan Paige warned that frontline teams are “almost overwhelmed” with demand.

Ms Paige, who is the support Service Lead at Simon Community Scotland’s Glasgow Access Hub on Argyle Street, said: “Our team saved dozens of lives last winter.

“If you’ve been out at night in Glasgow or Edinburgh, you’ll have seen our Street teams with their purple backpacks helping those facing a night sleeping rough.

“We supported hundreds of people through some very dark times.

“This winter is set to be even darker. It’s only October and our frontline teams are almost overwhelmed with demand for support.”

On Tuesday, the charity launched an emergency appeal titled A Safe Place to reflect how the provision of safe places is crucial to helping people facing homelessness.

The charity is looking to raise £200,000 through the appeal.

Funds will be directed to safe places, including community hubs, street teams and accommodation as well as basic life essentials for people they support.

Lorraine McGrath, CEO for Simon Community Scotland, said the number of people that front-line teams are supporting is reaching “record levels”.

She added: “We’re doing our very best to provide people with a safe place to access support and keep people safe from harm.

“But we are very stretched and desperately need more help.

“Whether you can support us as an organisation or as an individual, please consider supporting Simon Community Scotland’s A Safe Place appeal.

“If you see someone you are concerned about, please call our freephone in Edinburgh 0808 178 2323 & Glasgow 0800 027 7466.”

People can make a donation by visiting https://www.justgiving.com/campaign/asafeplace