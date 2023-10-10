Mental health concerns behind most calls to Childline, charity reveals

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
News Scotland

Mental health concerns behind most calls to Childline, charity reveals

By Press Association
More than half of the counselling sessions held by Childline in Scotland related to mental health (Niall Carson/PA)
More than half of the counselling sessions held by Childline in Scotland related to mental health (Niall Carson/PA)

More than half of all counselling sessions for children contacting Childline in Scotland were on mental health struggles, the charity has said.

The National Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Children (NSPCC) service gave 8,507 counselling sessions to children north of the border in 2022/23, and 54% of these – 4,672 – focused on mental and emotional health and wellbeing.

Of these, more than a quarter – 1,310 – were on stress and anxiety.

This was followed by 634 on low mood and unhappiness, 292 on depression, 287 on accessing support and services for mental health, and 210 on loneliness.

One 15-year-old girl told Childline: “I’ve been struggling with even basic tasks lately because of anxiety.

I get filled with panic, can’t function and then I get angry with myself, so it gets even worse. It’s really frustrating.

“I want to tell someone but I’m not sure if my problems are important to anyone.”

NSPCC Scotland said it is vital that children are able to access early intervention support, such as through school, which can prevent young people’s mental health problems from getting worse and potentially reaching crisis point.

It said better support for families during pregnancy and the early years should be a top priority for Scottish Government investment, since it can lay the foundations for positive mental health.

Childline director Shaun Friel said: “Young people may struggle with a range of mental health issues throughout their childhood and adolescence. This can be a time of turbulence and so it’s important that children feel supported and uplifted.

“Ensuring that young people have a network of support, whether that’s in school, with their peers, at home or through organisations such as Childline, helps young people take the first step to tackling these struggles.

“Childline is here for any child that may be struggling with their mental and emotional wellbeing.”

All children can speak to a trained counsellor over the phone on 0800 1111, by email or online through the Childline website.

A Scottish Government spokesman said: “It is vital that children and young people receive the right support at the right time.

To enable early intervention and prevention, we have invested £45 million in the last three years to provide community-based mental health support for children, young people and their families.

“Local authorities report that 45,000 people accessed those services between July and December last year alone.

“In addition, counsellors are available through schools across Scotland, backed by £16 million in funding per year, so children are able to have their mental health needs met earlier.”