Man dies after being found injured on Princes Street

A 20-year-old man has died after being found injured on Edinburgh’s Princes Street.

Police were called to a report of an injured man on the street at around 3.50am on Friday.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Princes Street was closed westbound between Frederick Street and Castle Street while emergency services dealt with the incident, and trams and buses were redirected.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Inquiries are ongoing but there do not appear to be any suspicious circumstances.”