Woman charged after pedestrian killed in crash

A woman has been charged eight months after a pedestrian died in a car crash.

The incident occurred on Bartiebeith Road in the Queenslie area of Glasgow at around 8.30pm on Monday February 6.

The pedestrian, a 64-year-old man, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said on Friday that a 34-year-old woman has been charged in connection with the crash.

A report will be sent to the procurator fiscal.