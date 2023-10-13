Woman charged after pedestrian killed in crash By Press Association October 13 2023, 11.42am Share Woman charged after pedestrian killed in crash Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/news/scotland/4782471/woman-charged-after-pedestrian-killed-in-crash/ Copy Link The fatal crash occurred in Glasgow in February (PA) A woman has been charged eight months after a pedestrian died in a car crash. The incident occurred on Bartiebeith Road in the Queenslie area of Glasgow at around 8.30pm on Monday February 6. The pedestrian, a 64-year-old man, was pronounced dead at the scene. Police said on Friday that a 34-year-old woman has been charged in connection with the crash. A report will be sent to the procurator fiscal.