Body found in search for man missing for three weeks

A body has been found in the search for a pensioner missing for three weeks.

Stuart Brown, 76, from Tarbet in Argyll and Bute, was last seen on September 27 walking towards the Arrochar area along the A83.

The body was found on Tullich Hill, near Arrochar.

Formal identification is yet to take place but Mr Brown’s family have been made aware.

Police said there are no suspicious circumstances and a report will be submitted to the procurator fiscal.