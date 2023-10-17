Murderer who killed vulnerable teenager to claim benefits dies in prison

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Scotland

Murderer who killed vulnerable teenager to claim benefits dies in prison

By Press Association
Edward Cairney was convicted of murdering Margaret Fleming (Jane Barlow/PA)
Edward Cairney was convicted of murdering Margaret Fleming (Jane Barlow/PA)

A murderer who killed a vulnerable teenager and lived off her benefits payments for almost 18 years has died in prison.

Edward Cairney, 82, a prisoner at HMP Edinburgh, died on October 15.

Cairney and his partner, Avril Jones, were convicted of murdering vulnerable teenager Margaret Fleming, who was last seen alive aged 19, at a family party in December 1999.

Margaret Fleming case
Edward Cairney was found guilty of the murder of Margaret Fleming (Police Scotland/PA)

Margaret had learning difficulties and lived with Cairney and Jones at a squalid cottage in Inverkip, Inverclyde, after they acted as her “carers” when her father died.

The couple murdered Margaret between December 1999 and January 2000 and Jones went onto claim benefits worth £182,000, while the pair staged an elaborate cover-up, which police described as “greedy” and “fantastical”.

Margaret was reported missing in 2016, and her body has never been found.

The killers were convicted at the High Court in Glasgow in 2019, and detectives issued an appeal to Cairney and Jones to reveal where Margaret’s remains were, on what should have been her 39th birthday.

Margaret Fleming case
Margaret Fleming (left) and her supposed carers, Edward Cairney (second left) and Avril Jones (third left) who were convicted of her murder (Crown Office/PA)

A spokesman for the Scottish Prison Service said: “Edward Cairney, 82, a prisoner at HMP Edinburgh has died on 15 October 2023. He was convicted at Glasgow High Court in 2019.

“Police Scotland have been advised and the matter reported to the Procurator Fiscal. A fatal accident inquiry will be held in due course.”