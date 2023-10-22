Accused to appear in court in connection with death of man in Fife

A 57-year-old man is expected to appear in court this week charged in connection with the death of another man in Fife.

Garry Thomson, 60, was found dead at a property in the Gairbrig Crescent area of Guardbridge last Wednesday.

Police have said Mr Thomson was from the local area and his family have been made aware of his death.

The 57-year-old charged in connection with his death is scheduled to appear at Dundee Sheriff Court on Monday.

Detective Sergeant Kevin Petrie said: “Our thoughts remain with the family and friends of Mr Thomson at this difficult time, and we ask that their privacy is respected.”