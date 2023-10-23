Baby girl dies after becoming ill at caravan park

A baby girl has died after becoming ill at a caravan park.

The child, aged one, fell ill at Craig Tara Caravan Park, Ayr, Ayrshire, just before 6am on Sunday.

She was taken to University Hospital Ayr, but could not be saved.

Police Scotland said the death was being treated as “unexplained” and they are investigating.

A spokesperson for the force said: “Police received a report of a one-year-old baby girl having taken unwell at an address in the Dunure Road area of Ayr around 5.50am on Sunday October 22 2023.

“The baby was taken to University Hospital Ayr where she died a short time later.

“The death is being treated as unexplained and inquiries are ongoing.”

A spokesperson for holiday company Haven said: “We are deeply saddened by the tragic news. Our thoughts are firmly with the family and all those affected at this very difficult time.

“Haven is supporting the authorities with their investigations, and, as this is now a police matter, we are unable to comment further.”