Man’s body found in small river in northern Scotland, police said

Police found a man’s body in a small river in northern Scotland.

The man was found in a burn near the Tyock Industrial Estate in Elgin, Moray, just after 3pm.

Emergency services went to the scene and the nearby A96 was closed as a result.

#A96 – Elgin17:20hrs – Due to an ongoing Police Incident, the road has been closed in both directions. A local diversion has been implemented, Police, Fire & Ambulance are on scene and Amey crews are travelling to assist. pic.twitter.com/O6f5GABVwS — Amey NE Trunk Roads (@NETrunkRoads) October 23, 2023

A spokesperson for Police Scotland said: “Around 3.05pm on Monday October 23 2023, police received a report of a man’s body within Tyock Burn near to East Road, Elgin.

“Emergency services are at the scene and the A96 is currently closed in both directions between Tyock Industrial Estate and Ashgrove Road.”