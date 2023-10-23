Man appears in court charged with firearms offences

A man has appeared in court charged with firearms offences after guns and ammunition were found at a property in Glasgow.

Salvatore Lupi, 38, appeared at Glasgow Sheriff Court but did not enter a plea.

He was arrested and charged after a “significant” amount of guns and ammunition were seized at a property in Maryhill, Glasgow, on Friday.

Officers from Police Scotland’s Organised Crime and Counter Terrorism Unit (Occtu) executed a search warrant at a property in Benview Street, Maryhill, around 12.55pm on Friday.

During the search firearms and a quantity of ammunition were recovered.

Lupi was charged with three offences under the firearms act, and one of misuse of drugs.

He did not enter a plea and was remanded in custody.