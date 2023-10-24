Dog walker dies after being hit by car

A man has died after he was hit by a car while out walking his dog.

George Dale, 79, was on the Old Glasgow Road in Kilwinning, North Ayrshire, when he was struck by a Mazda 3 at around 6am on Monday, police said.

Emergency services attended and he was taken to hospital, where he died.

Police are appealing for information about the incident, which also claimed the life of the dog.

Sergeant Martin Cunningham said: “Our thoughts are very much with George’s family and friends at this time, and we ask that their privacy is respected.

“We are in the process of establishing the full circumstances of what happened and I am appealing to anyone who was in the area around the time of the incident to get in touch with us.

“If you have dashcam equipment or any other recording equipment, please check the images as the footage could assist our ongoing investigation.”

The road was closed for several hours following the crash while police carried out investigations.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Police Scotland via 101, quoting incident number 0406 of October 23, 2023.