Two arrested in connection with Fife flats blaze

A man and woman have been arrested in connection with a fire in a block of flats in Fife.

Two fire appliances are continuing to fight the blaze in Francis Street, Lochgelly.

The fire broke out shortly after 7pm on Monday after flames and plumes of smoke were reported coming from the building by the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service.

A Police Scotland spokesperson confirmed there were no casualties.

Officers arrested a 33-year-old man and a 30-year-old woman in connection to the fire.

On Facebook, a police spokesperson said: “Two people have been arrested in connection with a fire in Francis Street, Lochgelly in Fife on Monday, October 23.

“One man, aged 33 and one woman, aged 30, were arrested by officers today. Enquiries are ongoing.”