Police looking for ‘dishevelled’ man after three teenage girls assaulted on bus

Officers are looking to speak to a man following a report of three teenage girls being assaulted on a bus.

The three girls were assaulted on the bus, which was travelling from Blantyre to East Kilbride, between 7.10pm and 7.30pm on Sunday.

Officers say the man got on the bus during that time.

He has been described as white, around 45 years old, is around 5ft 10 and has a long, dark beard and speaks in a local accent.

They described him as dishevelled looking with bad teeth.

He donned a dark-coloured, knee-length jacket, black skinny jeans or jogging trousers and dark boots.

Chief Inspector Graeme McLaughlin said: “Our enquiries are ongoing and we are keen to speak to the man described or anyone who saw him on the bus, when he got off the bus or where he went.

“Anyone who can assist is asked to contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident number 2264 of Sunday, 22 October, or make a call anonymously to the charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”