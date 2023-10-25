Body found in search for missing hillwalker

The body of a man has been found in the Highlands in the search for a missing hillwalker, police have said.

While formal identification is yet to take place, the family of Charles Kelly, 56, have been informed after police found the body in the Glen Etive area of Glencoe.

Police said there are no suspicious circumstances and a report will be submitted to the procurator fiscal.

Mr Kelly, from Tillicoultry in Clackmannanshire, went to Glencoe alone on September 6 and was in contact with his partner the following day.

He was reported missing two days later on September 8 and a search was launched by the Royal Air Force.

Mr Kelly, a forensic psychologist in the Scottish Prison Service with three adult children and a long-term partner, was said by his family to be an experienced walker who hiked in the Scottish mountains every weekend for most of his adult life.

In an appeal last month, his family said he “loved” hillwalking and nature.