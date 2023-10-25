Police revisit scene of ‘deplorable’ attack on female officer

Detectives have had an “encouraging” response from the public after revisiting the scene where a female police officer was seriously assaulted a week ago.

The 30-year-old was investigating a report of a break-in at a property on Arthur Street, Stevenston, when she was attacked in the early hours of Wednesday October 18.

She was taken to hospital in Glasgow for treatment and has since been released.

Officers returned to the scene in the North Ayrshire town on Tuesday evening this week and spoke to more than 30 people as they tried to glean information that could help the investigation.

Detective Inspector Jonny MacKinnon, from Police Scotland’s Major Investigation Team, said on Wednesday: “We have had an encouraging response from those we spoke to yesterday evening and I would like to thank everyone for their support and co-operation.

“The information we have gathered is being assessed by officers and will be followed up as required.

“To seriously harm an officer who was simply doing her job and responding to a report of a crime in the community is deplorable and I would continue to urge anyone with information about what happened, who is yet to speak to us, to come forward.

“Any small piece of information could prove crucial in leading us to identify whoever is responsible.”

Two other police officers were also at the scene investigating the break-in when the attack happened at 2am last Wednesday.

Chief Inspector Fraser Normansell, area commander for North Ayrshire, said: “Our officers show their commitment to serving and protecting the public every day with no hesitation.

“It is vitally important that the local community comes forward with any information they have about this appalling attack.

“We will continue to have additional police patrols in the area to provide reassurance.”

Detectives have set up an online portal to encourage members of the public to submit information. This can be accessed at https://mipp.police.uk/operation/SCOT23S35-PO1

Anyone with information can also contact police on 101, quoting incident number 0240 of October 18, or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 where details can be given anonymously.