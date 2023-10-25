Father dies following assault in Rutherglen

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Scotland

Father dies following assault in Rutherglen

By Press Association
Stuart McGeachie’s death is being treated as suspicious (Police Scotland/PA)
Police are investigating the death of a 38-year-old father following a serious assault.

Officers were called to reports of a disturbance on Farmeloan Road, near the junction with Victoria Street, in Rutherglen, South Lanarkshire, at around 7pm on Tuesday.

Stuart McGeachie was found seriously injured after being assaulted outside a premises but had made his way to a nearby flat.

Emergency services attended but Mr McGeachie was pronounced dead at the scene.

His death is being treated as suspicious and officers are making inquiries to establish the full circumstances.

A statement from Mr McGeachie’s family issued through Police Scotland said: “We are devastated at the loss of Stuart, he was a much-loved son, father and brother who will be greatly missed.

“As a family we ask for privacy at this time in order that we can process events and support each other.”

Detective Chief Inspector John Morrison said: “Our thoughts are with the family and friends of Stuart at this very difficult time.

“Our inquiries have so far revealed this incident involved a number of people, that we believe are known to each other.

“Our inquiries are ongoing. We will have a continued police presence in the area and anyone with any concerns can approach these officers.

“It is vital we find out more about what has happened as soon as we can and I would urge anyone with information to contact us as soon as possible.

“I am appealing to the community to get in touch with us with any information they have.

“I would ask anyone who witnessed the incident or who may have footage including dashcam or mobile phone footage to contact us.

“No matter how insignificant it might seem, please pass it on to officers.”

Anyone with any information is asked to contact 101, quoting incident 3201 of October 24.

Alternatively, information can be passed to Crimestoppers anonymously by calling 0800 555 111.