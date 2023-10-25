Father dies following assault in Rutherglen

Police are investigating the death of a 38-year-old father following a serious assault.

Officers were called to reports of a disturbance on Farmeloan Road, near the junction with Victoria Street, in Rutherglen, South Lanarkshire, at around 7pm on Tuesday.

Stuart McGeachie was found seriously injured after being assaulted outside a premises but had made his way to a nearby flat.

Emergency services attended but Mr McGeachie was pronounced dead at the scene.

His death is being treated as suspicious and officers are making inquiries to establish the full circumstances.

A statement from Mr McGeachie’s family issued through Police Scotland said: “We are devastated at the loss of Stuart, he was a much-loved son, father and brother who will be greatly missed.

“As a family we ask for privacy at this time in order that we can process events and support each other.”

Detective Chief Inspector John Morrison said: “Our thoughts are with the family and friends of Stuart at this very difficult time.

“Our inquiries have so far revealed this incident involved a number of people, that we believe are known to each other.

“Our inquiries are ongoing. We will have a continued police presence in the area and anyone with any concerns can approach these officers.

“It is vital we find out more about what has happened as soon as we can and I would urge anyone with information to contact us as soon as possible.

“I am appealing to the community to get in touch with us with any information they have.

“I would ask anyone who witnessed the incident or who may have footage including dashcam or mobile phone footage to contact us.

“No matter how insignificant it might seem, please pass it on to officers.”

Anyone with any information is asked to contact 101, quoting incident 3201 of October 24.

Alternatively, information can be passed to Crimestoppers anonymously by calling 0800 555 111.