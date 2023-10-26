Man once told accent would hamper prospects named as Kirk’s new Moderator

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Man once told accent would hamper prospects named as Kirk’s new Moderator

By Press Association
Rev Dr Shaw James Paterson will become the Kirk’s next Moderator (Church of Scotland/John Young/PA)
A man who was discouraged from going to university and was expected to become a bricklayer has been named as the next Moderator of the General Assembly of the Church of Scotland.

Rev Dr Shaw James Paterson will take over the role from the Right Rev Sally Foster-Fulton next year.

The father-of-three, who has served as minister at Strathaven Trinity Parish Church in South Lanarkshire, will begin his new role on Saturday May 18.

Dr Paterson was expected to become a bricklayer like other family members before him, but he took a different path and went on to complete four degrees at the University of Glasgow, including a doctorate in practical theology.

When he was younger he was told his Lanarkshire accent would hamper his life prospects and at school teachers said there was no point continuing his studies, but he was encouraged to do so at home.

He said: “My father recognised something in me and I got in to study biology at Glasgow University.

“He pushed me in a gentle and encouraging way.

“That moment when they shout Moderator – it will be for my dad.”

During his time at university, Dr Paterson supported himself by working various jobs, including as a tiler.

He still does some tiling for people, and describes himself as “hands on with property in my church”.

After finishing his undergraduate degree, Dr Paterson married his wife Christine at the University of Glasgow Memorial Chapel. She is now a senior member of the community nursing team.

He said he plans to spend his year as Moderator “listening to as many people as possible”.

The minister, who is originally from Holytown, North Lanarkshire, said: “If you asked me for three words to describe what’s important to me as a minister – and indeed as a Moderator – it would be people, people, people.

“People in the pews, in the parish.

“People of all ages, from pupils to pensioners and every stage in between.

“I love connecting with people, hearing their stories and reminding them that I care, the church cares, God cares.”

Over the past three decades, Dr Paterson’s interests have included supporting Loaves and Fishes, a charity in East Kilbride which distributes food, toiletries and clothing to people in need locally.

He also set up Strathaven Memory Group for those with memory issues and their carers, is involved with youth musical theatre, and is currently a lay adviser within the Royal College of Physicians and Surgeons (Glasgow).