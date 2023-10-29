Fire crews called to Christmas tree farm blaze

Firefighters remain at the scene of a blaze at a farm growing Christmas trees in Dundee.

The fire broke out at Tayside Forestry at around 7pm on Saturday and six appliances were sent to the site.

A road was closed while the fire was tackled and locals in the area were warned they should keep windows and doors shut to avoid smoke inhalation.

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service (SFRS) said at around 12pm on Sunday that there was still one appliance in place in case the fire reignites.

A spokesperson for SFRS said: “We still have one appliance in attendance. We got the call at 7.11pm yesterday.”

There have been no reported injuries.

Police Scotland has been contacted for comment.