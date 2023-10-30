Fire crews extinguish blaze at Christmas tree farm in Dundee By Press Association October 30 2023, 8.05am Share Fire crews extinguish blaze at Christmas tree farm in Dundee Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/news/scotland/4797188/fire-crews-extinguish-blaze-at-christmas-tree-farm-in-dundee/ Copy Link Fire crews have dealt with a blaze at a Christmas tree farm in Dundee (Rui Vieira/PA) Fire crews have extinguished a blaze at a Christmas tree farm in Dundee. The fire broke out at Tayside Forestry at about 7pm on Saturday and six engines were sent to the scene. A road was closed while the fire was dealt with and locals in the area were warned they should keep windows and doors shut to avoid smoke inhalation. One fire engine was kept at the scene overnight on Sunday.