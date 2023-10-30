Police investigate death of boy, 16, who was taken unwell

An investigation is under way after a teenage boy died in Fife at the weekend.

Police were alerted that the 16-year-old had taken unwell at a property on Kirkland Avenue in Ballingry shortly before midday on Sunday.

He was conveyed to Victoria Hospital in Kirkcaldy for emergency treatment but pronounced dead later that day.

Officers are currently treating the teenager’s death as unexplained and carrying out inquiries locally.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “We were made aware around 11.55am on Sunday October 29 of a 16-year-old male youth having taken unwell at a property on Kirkland Avenue in Ballingry.

“He was taken to Victoria Hospital in Kirkcaldy for treatment but was pronounced dead a short time later.

“His death is being treated as unexplained and inquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances.”