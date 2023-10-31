Fall in number of young people starting apprenticeships, research shows

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Fall in number of young people starting apprenticeships, research shows

By Press Association
Skills shortage vacancies more than doubled in Scotland between 2017 and 2022 (Alamy/PA)
The number of apprenticeship starts by 16 to 24-year-olds in Scotland has dropped by more than 5,800 over the last decade, according to research.

Analysis by the Chartered Institute of Personnel and Development (CIPD) also found the number of apprenticeship starts by those aged 25 and over increased by 5,400 over the same period.

The professional body for HR and people development said the change came despite the Scottish Government’s apprenticeship policy seeking to prioritise younger people.

In response, the body is calling on the Government to expand flexible skills funding for employers and employees and to improve business support services for small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs).

The CIPD also believes recent reforms have failed to reverse a decline in employer training, with UK investment in training per employee standing at about half that of the EU average.

The fall has happened despite the number of skills shortage vacancies more than doubling in Scotland in five years, from 17,827 in 2017 to 36,806 in 2022.

Marek Zemanik, senior public policy adviser for the CIPD in Scotland and Northern Ireland, said: “Skills and labour shortages continue to be a real problem across Scotland and all sectors of the economy, and we need to get apprenticeships and vocational education right if we’re to tackle these challenges.

“Apprenticeships should primarily be pathways that provide young people with in-depth quality training in a workplace setting, but too many are simply missing out.

“Introducing apprenticeship hiring incentives and expanding flexible skills funding for employers will help boost skills development opportunities for employees, but employers themselves must step up too.

“Investment in training and development is critical in addressing skill gaps and improving workplace productivity, but it continues to decline in Scotland.”

The CIPD has set out a range of recommendations it believes will address the issue, such as expanding the flexible workforce development fund.

It also recommends refocusing the scope of apprenticeship policy to include a discussion on direct financial incentives, and introducing fast-track routes to apprenticeship qualifications for adults with existing workplace skills.

Mr Zemanik said: “Despite the importance of SMEs to Scotland’s economy, there are still major barriers in their engagement with the current skills system, including its complexity, lack of resources and poor people management capability.

“Good quality advisory and business support services, aimed at boosting management capability and increasing understanding of skills development, are key to engaging small businesses.”