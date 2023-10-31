Suspect arrested after man dies from injuries in block of flats By Press Association October 31 2023, 7.52am Share Suspect arrested after man dies from injuries in block of flats Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/news/scotland/4798578/suspect-arrested-after-man-dies-from-injuries-in-block-of-flats/ Copy Link Police received reports of an injured man in Renfrew, Renfrewshire, on Monday (Ben Birchall/PA) A suspect has been arrested after a man died from injuries in a communal area of a block of flats. Police were called after receiving reports of an injured man in a common close in Renfield Street in Renfrew, Renfrewshire, at around 3am on Monday. Alastair Campbell, 52, who was found dead in Renfrewshire (Police Scotland/PA) Alastair Campbell, 52, was pronounced dead at the scene. A 35-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the death and has been released pending further enquiries.