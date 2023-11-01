‘Moronic’ behaviour of youths behind Dundee disorder condemned

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
‘Moronic’ behaviour of youths behind Dundee disorder condemned

By Press Association
Disorder flared in the Kirkton area of Dundee for the second year running on Halloween (PA)
A group of children who went on a Halloween rampage in Dundee exactly a year after a riot in the city have been branded “moronic” by the council leader.

Around 50 youngsters, some reportedly primary school children, terrorised the Kirkton area on Tuesday night, setting off fireworks and starting an illegal bonfire.

Police were called at 7.45pm to disorder in the Beauly Avenue and Beauly Square areas, with youths throwing stones at the window of an empty house and torching wheelie bins.

Last year, rioters targeted emergency services in the same area and police had been anticipating a repeat of the disorder this year.

The behaviour was branded “moronic” by John Alexander, leader of Dundee City Council, while Chief Superintendent Phil Davison said there was “no justification” for it.

Mr Alexander told BBC Radio Scotland’s Good Morning Scotland programme: “It’s calm this morning.

“The crowd, of around 50 folk, dissipated around 9.30pm to 10pm last night and the clean-up operation is very much in full sway, cleaning up the mess that was created.

“The scenes were completely appalling, moronic is the right description for what we saw.

“We had anticipated there might be some issues, there was a significant amount of intelligence gathering by Police Scotland in particular.

“But of course you don’t know exactly how things are going to transpire and no matter how much you prepare, you don’t know how it is going to unfold.

“It makes me incredibly angry, my mum and dad stay a couple of streets away.

“As a parent looking at the ages of some of those young people, I’m appalled.

“The whole situation makes me incredibly angry and sad – not only for those young people but for the wider community who it does not reflect

“It was a group of 50 out of a community of thousands, they are not representative of Kirkton.”

Police said they aim to identify everyone involved in the disorder (PA)

Mr Alexander said wheelie bins had been damaged and an empty property had been targeted by a group throwing stones.

He added: “It’s little solace the fact that it was empty. Criminal damage is criminal damage.

“The fact that they took it upon themselves to throw stones and smash windows shows you how much care they have for their own community.

“While the disruption was less than last year, the pictures emanating from Kirkton clearly paint a very sad and unhelpful picture.”

Mr Davison, the local policing commander for Tayside division, said: “There is no justification for this behaviour, and it will not be tolerated.

“Inquiries are ongoing to identify everyone involved.

“The safety of our communities is our main priority, and I would like to reassure the public in that we continue to work closely with our multi-agency partners during this Halloween and bonfire period.

“We have specially trained colleagues from public order units to support our local policing teams when there is a risk of harm, such as fireworks being used recklessly, illegal bonfires and items being thrown.”