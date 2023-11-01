Murder probe after man dies in communal area of flats

Police have launched a murder probe after a man died in a communal area in a block of flats, hours after being attacked.

Alastair Campbell, 52, died shortly after being found seriously injured in flats on Renfield Street, Renfrew, Renfrewshire, at about 3am on Monday.

Detectives believe he was attacked around two hours earlier, and are searching for two male suspects, who are believed to be white.

Police have stepped up patrols in the area.

Detective Chief Inspector Graham McCreadie, of Police Scotland’s Major Investigation Team, said: “From our inquiries so far, we now know that Alastair was seriously assaulted by two men on Renfield Street at the junction of Wilson Street around 1am.

“The two suspects then ran off along Wilson Street towards Houston Street in Renfrew town centre.

“One was wearing a dark tracksuit and dark trainers, and the other had on either a light grey or khaki jacket, dark trousers and dark trainers.

“We’d appeal to anyone who was in either Renfrew town centre or Renfield Street between 12.40am and 3am on Monday morning and saw anything that may assist our investigation to get in touch.

“We’re also keen to get a hold of any dashcam, private CCTV or doorbell footage from around that time.

“If you have any information that may assist officers with their inquiries, then please get in touch as soon as you can.”

Information can be passed to police through an online portal at https://mipp.police.uk/operation/SCOT23S37-PO1, by calling 101 and quoting reference 0243 of October 30, or anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.