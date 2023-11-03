Two children among five pedestrians hit by car

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Two children among five pedestrians hit by car

By Press Association
An 11-year-old boy, a seven-year-old girl, two women aged 50 and 42, and a 54-year-old man were hit by the car (PA)
Two children were among five pedestrians taken to hospital after being hit by a car.

Police were called to a report of a crash in Cowgate, Edinburgh, at around 6.55pm on Thursday.

Officers said five people were struck by a Volkswagen Golf which also hit a stationary taxi.

An 11-year-old boy, a seven-year-old girl, two women aged 50 and 42, and a 54-year-old man were taken to hospital.

The 50-year-old woman remains in hospital in a stable condition while the others have since been released.

Police said a 53-year-old man was arrested in connection with the incident and later released pending further inquiries.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 6.55pm on Thursday November 2, officers were called to a report of a road crash on Cowgate, Edinburgh.

“Two women aged 50 and 42 years, a 54-year-old man, an 11-year-old boy and a seven-year-old girl had been struck by a Volkswagen Golf.

“The car had also struck a stationary taxi being driven by a 50-year-old man.

“The pedestrians were taken to the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh. The 50-year-old woman’s condition is described by hospital staff as stable.

“The others were released after treatment. The driver of the taxi was uninjured.”

Police said the investigation is continuing.