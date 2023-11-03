Firefighters warn of danger after being ‘bombarded’ in run-up to Bonfire Night

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Scotland

Firefighters warn of danger after being ‘bombarded’ in run-up to Bonfire Night

By Press Association
Fire crews were attacked after responding to emergency calls in Niddrie, Edinburgh last year (Dan Barker/PA)
Fire crews were attacked after responding to emergency calls in Niddrie, Edinburgh last year (Dan Barker/PA)

Firefighters have warned about dangerous and unacceptable behaviour after being “bombarded” with fireworks, bricks and bottles in the week leading up to Bonfire Night.

Emergency crews who were mobilised to tackle a series of outdoor fires were targeted twice on Monday evening in Ardrossan, North Ayrshire.

Two further attacks took place in the Southhouse and Sighthill areas of Edinburgh on Tuesday, which was Halloween.

Firefighters were forced to request assistance from Police Scotland in order to escort them to extinguish the fires.

A number of fire appliances sustained damaged, with one removed from operational activity. The Scottish Fire and Rescue Services (SFRS) is facing having to make millions of pounds in budget cuts.

Garry Mackay, deputy assistant chief officer at SFRS. has branded the behaviour unacceptable, and warned the service will take a zero-tolerance approach.

He said: “The Bonfire period is one the busiest spells for our staff and our emergency service partners, who work tirelessly to keep people safe.

“They should be able to carry out their role without being hurt or having appliances and equipment damaged by reckless, anti-social behaviour.

Dundee anti-social behaviour
Dundee was the scene of anti-social behaviour in and around Bonfire Night last year (@oxiconton/PA)

“These actions are also an unnecessary drain on emergency service resources.

“We want to bring any emergency to a safe and swift conclusion – please respect our staff and all emergency services.”

Station Commander Paul Timmons was part of the crew mobilised to an outdoor fire in Ardrossan on Monday night when they came under attack.

He said: “A number of objects were being thrown at us by a group of people and something struck the roof of the appliance.

“This behaviour prevents us from doing our job. We shouldn’t be treated this way – it is unsafe and someone could be seriously hurt.”

Emergency crews were attacked on Bonfire Night last year in the Niddrie area of Edinburgh.

Watch commander Daniel Johnston was part of the crew from Newcraighall Community Fire Station which came under attack.

He said: “Fireworks were being set off all around and there was a lot of smoke haze. People were riding on electric motorcycles in front of the appliance.

“An object struck the rear window of the appliance which caused it to smash and alarmed the firefighter who was sitting next to the window.

“It was a threatening scene to drive through. The crews were intimidated by the number of people around who were shouting.

“We didn’t feel safe and people in the local community were scared in their homes.”

A campaign has been launched to raise awareness in order to keep emergency service personnel safe.

Mr Mackay added: “We know this is a small minority of people but any attack on the emergency services is completely unacceptable.

“Together with our Police Scotland partners, we will work to identify those responsible.

“Additionally, we also continue to ask parents, guardians and carers to help by making sure that children and young people are aware of the risk and consequences of engaging in such acts.

“Our priority is to keep our firefighters and our communities safe, and we urge the public to help us as we approach Bonfire Night.”

Anyone with information about attacks on emergency services or acts of deliberate fire setting call Police Scotland on 101, Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or report online to Fearless at www.fearless.org.