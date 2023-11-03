Man in court on murder charge after Renfrew death

A man has appeared in court charged with murder following the death of another man in Renfrewshire.

Alastair Campbell, 52, died shortly after he was found injured in a common close of flats on Renfield Street, Renfrew, at about 3am on Monday.

James Cook, 47, was charged with murder and attempted robbery when he appeared at Paisley Sheriff Court on Friday.

He made no plea or declaration and was committed for further examination and remanded in custody.