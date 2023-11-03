Teenager arrested in connection with drugs offence after death of boy, 16

A 14-year-old has been arrested in connection with a drugs offence in an ongoing investigation after a teenage boy died in Fife last weekend.

Police were alerted that the 16-year-old had taken unwell at a property on Kirkland Avenue in Ballingry shortly before midday on Sunday, October 29.

He was taken to Victoria Hospital in Kirkcaldy for emergency treatment but was pronounced dead later that day.

Police confirmed the 14-year-old boy had been released pending further inquiries.

Officers are currently treating the 16-year-old’s death as unexplained and carrying out inquiries locally.

A report has been submitted to the procurator fiscal.

