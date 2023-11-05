Man to face court after death of 23-year-old in block of flats

A man will appear in court following the death of a 23-year-old in a block of flats.

Stephen Gray was found seriously injured in a block of flats in Southcroft Street, Govan, Glasgow, on Friday around 7pm.

Police attended but he was pronounced dead at the scene.

A 31-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection with the death, and is due to appear at Glasgow Sheriff Court on Monday.

Detective Chief Inspector Hannah Edward said: “Our thoughts are with Stephen’s family and friends at this very difficult time.”