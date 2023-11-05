Man to face court after death of 23-year-old in block of flats By Press Association November 5 2023, 6.52pm Share Man to face court after death of 23-year-old in block of flats Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/news/scotland/4804067/man-to-face-court-after-death-of-23-year-old-in-block-of-flats/ Copy Link A general view of Glasgow Sheriff Court (Jane Barlow/PA) A man will appear in court following the death of a 23-year-old in a block of flats. Stephen Gray was found seriously injured in a block of flats in Southcroft Street, Govan, Glasgow, on Friday around 7pm. Police attended but he was pronounced dead at the scene. Stephen Gray, 23, was found dead at a block of flats in Govan, Glasgow (Police Scotland handout/PA) A 31-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection with the death, and is due to appear at Glasgow Sheriff Court on Monday. Detective Chief Inspector Hannah Edward said: “Our thoughts are with Stephen’s family and friends at this very difficult time.”