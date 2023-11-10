Union warns of incomplete picture of public sector violence due to FOI failures

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Union warns of incomplete picture of public sector violence due to FOI failures

By Press Association
A union has criticised Scotland’s largest health board for failing to respond to a freedom of information request about details of violent incidents toward staff (Jane Barlow/PA)
A union has reported a 31% increase in the number of violent incidents in Scotland’s public sector over the last year, but fears the picture could be “incomplete” after the country’s largest health board failed to respond to a freedom of information (FOI) request.

Unison released its annual report on violent incidents at work in sectors it represents on Friday, which showed an increase of “at least” 31% on last year.

But the union says figures are an “incomplete” picture after Scotland’s largest health board, NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde, failed to respond to a freedom of information request from Unison, asking for details about violence suffered by members of staff.

The union made the request in May.

NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde employs around 43,500 people and is one of Scotland’s largest public sector employers.

Unison also said NHS Forth Valley took six months to respond to a freedom of information request.

Figures collated by the union for the report showed a total of 54,684 violent incidents taking place against public service staff in the year to March 31, 2023.

An additional 12,931 violent incidents were reported since last year and almost two thirds of the total in 2022-23 involved violence against local authority staff.

Industrial strike
Unison school support staff took strike action over pay and conditions earlier this month (Jane Barlow/PA)

Most violent incidents against local authority staff, both verbal and physical, took place in education settings.

In 2022-2023, schools and nurseries together accounted for between 80-98% of all violent incidents reported by councils.

Freedom of information requests were sent to all local authorities and health boards in Scotland, as well as to employers in other public sector areas in which Unison organises which are subject to the Freedom of Information legislation.

A Unison official told the PA news agency the delays in responding to freedom of information requests was indicative of a “trend of reducing transparency” in Scottish public life.

He added: “This is, we believe, the only survey of its kind done in Scotland – and while we still have a lot of good local detail, the failure of these major organisations to meet their obligations means that we can’t get a proper picture of what is happening in Scotland in general and the NHS in particular.

“It’s disgraceful that a major organisation is ignoring its responsibilities – but more worrying, when violence at work is clearly such a big problem, that incidents aren’t being routinely monitored.”

The official said they were not aware of any issues in the past with delays in receiving responses to freedom of information requests.

Scott Donohoe, chair of Unison Scotland’s health and safety committee, said: “We need action to tackle the violence and aggression at work – it really isn’t ‘part of the job’. We now need action by employers and stronger legislation, regulation and oversight by government.

“The failure by some major employers to respond to our request is more than a breach of the law – it is an indication that employers do not hold or gather information about assaults on their staff. This isn’t acceptable and we will take this further.”

A spokesperson for NHS Forth Valley said: “There has been a significant increase in the number and complexity of FOI requests received over the last year and unfortunately this has impacted on our local response times.

“Work is under way to address this, and we continue to do everything we can to respond to FOI requests as quickly as possible.”

A Scottish Government spokesperson said: “All workers, including public sector workers, deserve protection from abuse and violence.

“The courts have extensive powers to deal robustly with assaults – with sentences all the way up to life imprisonment available.

“There are specific legal protections for health staff that can be used under Emergency Workers legislation.

“The Education Secretary has also chaired two stages of a behaviour and relationships in schools summit to ensure that our classrooms are safe for pupils, teachers and support staff. The third stage of this summit will take place later this month.”

NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde did not respond to the PA news agency’s request for comment.