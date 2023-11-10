Body recovered from river in search for missing woman By Press Association November 10 2023, 4.47pm Share Body recovered from river in search for missing woman Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/news/scotland/4809823/body-recovered-from-river-in-search-for-missing-woman/ Copy Link A search operation was launched at the River Kelvin (Michael Cuthbert/Alamy/PA) A woman’s body has been recovered in the search for a 58-year-old missing since an incident in a river almost a month ago. A major search and rescue operation was launched on October 11 after reports of two people in the River Kelvin in Glasgow’s west end. A man was rescued by fire crews at the time but the woman was not found. Police Scotland said the body of a woman was recovered from the River Kelvin in Glasgow shortly before 12.30pm on Friday. Formal identification is still to take place, however the force said the family of a 58-year-old woman who was reported missing in the area has been informed. A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “There are no apparent suspicious circumstances and a report will be submitted to the procurator fiscal in due course.”