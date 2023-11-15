Pedestrian killed in HGV crash

A pedestrian has died in a collision involving an HGV.

The crash happened on Gorgie Road, Edinburgh, at around 1.05pm on Tuesday.

Police said the 62-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Officers are appealing for information about the incident.

Sergeant Jill Kirkpatrick, from the Edinburgh Road Policing Unit, said: “At this time, our thoughts are very much with the family and friends of the man who died.

“We are carrying out inquiries to establish the full circumstances of this incident and would appeal to anyone who was in the Gorgie Road or Calder Road area around the time of the crash to please come forward.

“If you have any information, or potential dashcam footage, which could assist our inquiries, please call police on 101, quoting incident 1457 of November 14.”