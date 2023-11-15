Police bid to trace two men over murder of ‘doting father’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Police bid to trace two men over murder of ‘doting father’

By Press Association
Ross MacGillivray, 36, was found dead at a property in Inverness (Police Scotland/PA)
Officers have renewed an appeal for information as they investigate the murder of a “loving” husband and father.

Ross MacGillivray, 36, was pronounced dead after he was found with serious injuries at a property on St Ninian Drive, Inverness, at around 10.10am on Sunday.

The investigation is being led by officers from Police Scotland’s Major Investigation Team.

Detective Chief Inspector Martin MacDougall said: “Extensive inquiries remain ongoing into the death of Ross MacGillivray and we are continuing to appeal to the public for information which could help our investigation.

“Incidents such as this are thankfully very rare in the Highlands and we fully appreciate the impact this tragedy has had in the local community and across Inverness.

“An extensive police presence remains in the area, including detectives from our Major Investigation Team and local officers from Highland and Islands Division.

“If anyone has concerns or information about Ross’s death, then I would urge them to speak to any of our officers.

“Specialist officers continue to provide Ross’s family with support and we would ask their privacy is respected at this extremely difficult time for them.”

The detective said police are “particularly keen” to identify two men who entered the property where Mr MacGillivray was found dead.

They entered at about 10.20pm on Saturday and left shortly after midnight.

Mr MacDougall said: “They are believed to have headed on foot in the direction of the Caledonian Canal and were known to have been in the St Valery Avenue area around 12.20am, possibly in the company of a woman.

“If you saw any of these people, or believe you may have seen any suspicious or notable activity, please come forward and let us know.”

The first man is described as black, around 6ft, of slim build, with short black hair and stubble around his mouth.

He wore a blue puffer jacket, black tracksuit bottoms and white trainers, described by police as chunky.

He is believed to have a Liverpool accent.

The second man is white, around 5ft 8in, slim, with brown hair shaved at the sides and longer on top.

He wore a black waterproof jacket, grey and black trousers and black trainers.

In a statement released through Police Scotland, Mr MacGillivray’s family previously remembered him as a “loving husband, a doting father, loved by his family and friends and all who met him”.

The family added: “He will be especially missed but definitely not forgotten.

“We love you to the Moon, the stars, Jupiter and Mars.”

Anyone with information can call 101, quoting reference 0031 of November 12, or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.