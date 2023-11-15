Police bid to trace two men over murder of ‘doting father’

Officers have renewed an appeal for information as they investigate the murder of a “loving” husband and father.

Ross MacGillivray, 36, was pronounced dead after he was found with serious injuries at a property on St Ninian Drive, Inverness, at around 10.10am on Sunday.

The investigation is being led by officers from Police Scotland’s Major Investigation Team.

Detective Chief Inspector Martin MacDougall said: “Extensive inquiries remain ongoing into the death of Ross MacGillivray and we are continuing to appeal to the public for information which could help our investigation.

“Incidents such as this are thankfully very rare in the Highlands and we fully appreciate the impact this tragedy has had in the local community and across Inverness.

“An extensive police presence remains in the area, including detectives from our Major Investigation Team and local officers from Highland and Islands Division.

“If anyone has concerns or information about Ross’s death, then I would urge them to speak to any of our officers.

“Specialist officers continue to provide Ross’s family with support and we would ask their privacy is respected at this extremely difficult time for them.”

The detective said police are “particularly keen” to identify two men who entered the property where Mr MacGillivray was found dead.

They entered at about 10.20pm on Saturday and left shortly after midnight.

Mr MacDougall said: “They are believed to have headed on foot in the direction of the Caledonian Canal and were known to have been in the St Valery Avenue area around 12.20am, possibly in the company of a woman.

“If you saw any of these people, or believe you may have seen any suspicious or notable activity, please come forward and let us know.”

The first man is described as black, around 6ft, of slim build, with short black hair and stubble around his mouth.

He wore a blue puffer jacket, black tracksuit bottoms and white trainers, described by police as chunky.

He is believed to have a Liverpool accent.

The second man is white, around 5ft 8in, slim, with brown hair shaved at the sides and longer on top.

He wore a black waterproof jacket, grey and black trousers and black trainers.

In a statement released through Police Scotland, Mr MacGillivray’s family previously remembered him as a “loving husband, a doting father, loved by his family and friends and all who met him”.

The family added: “He will be especially missed but definitely not forgotten.

“We love you to the Moon, the stars, Jupiter and Mars.”

Anyone with information can call 101, quoting reference 0031 of November 12, or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.