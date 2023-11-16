Robertson: Independent Scotland should rejoin EU to share skills on renewables

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Robertson: Independent Scotland should rejoin EU to share skills on renewables

By Press Association
Angus Robertson says becoming an EU member state would Scotland’s economy a chance to grow (Jane Barlow/PA)
Angus Robertson says becoming an EU member state would Scotland’s economy a chance to grow (Jane Barlow/PA)

SNP MSP Angus Robertson has called for an independent Scotland to gain access to the European Union, citing skill-sharing over renewable energy methods and scientific collaboration.

External affairs secretary Mr Robertson said EU membership would provide Scottish businesses with opportunities for economic growth, and could help Europe achieve energy security using renewables.

He said becoming an EU member state with direct representation for the first time would provide opportunities for Scotland’s economy to grow, with “quicker and cheaper” trading.

Speaking ahead of the launch of the seventh Building a New Scotland paper – An independent Scotland in the EU, Mr Robertson said membership would involve “reduced barriers to trade” and less bureaucracy.

He cited open access to a larger labour market with no restrictions, benefitting businesses, universities, communities and public services, as well as the EU’s network of international free trade agreements.

As well as the opportunity to influence future EU regulatory requirements and standards, Mr Robertson said Scotland would benefit from easier research collaboration in areas such as animal and veterinary science, fisheries and the environment, and clean energy.

The SNP MSP for Edinburgh Central said it would be beneficial to have “a level playing field to access the EU’s digital economy”, including through Scotland’s expertise in games and software development, artificial intelligence (AI), data science and connectivity.

Mr Robertson said: “Independence is the only realistic route for Scottish firms to regain the benefits of EU membership like open access to the world’s largest single market and free movement of goods, services, capital and people.

“Becoming an EU member state with direct representation for the first time in our own right would provide opportunities for our economy to grow.

“It would mean quicker and cheaper trading with no tariffs or duties for goods, and significantly lower levels of non-tariff barriers in comparison to the current EU trade deal negotiated by the UK Government.

“With our strengths in research and renewables like hydrogen and off-shore wind, Scotland also has the capacity to help the EU achieve energy security through clean energy technologies.

“Our continued regulatory alignment means that Scotland is ideally placed to join the EU as an independent member state and I look forward to setting out our proposals for how this could work tomorrow.”

A UK Government spokesperson said: “People in Scotland want both their Governments to be concentrating on the issues that matter most to them, like growing our economy, halving inflation and improving public services.

“We want to work constructively with the Scottish Government to tackle our shared challenges because that is what families and businesses in Scotland expect.

“This is not the time to be talking about distracting constitutional change.”