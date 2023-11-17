Prototype home for the homeless revealed as part of charity’s winter appeal

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Scotland

Prototype home for the homeless revealed as part of charity’s winter appeal

By Press Association
Josh Littlejohn, founder of Social Bite, launches the charity’s annual Festival of Kindness Campaign (Jeff Holmes/PA)
Josh Littlejohn, founder of Social Bite, launches the charity’s annual Festival of Kindness Campaign (Jeff Holmes/PA)

A prototype for a new house intended to be constructed at purpose-built villages for homeless people has been launched as part of a charity’s annual appeal.

Homelessness charity Social Bite has unveiled its nest house prototype as part of the launch of its fourth Festival of Kindness.

Each house will have a bedroom, kitchen, lounge area and storage, and will form part of a development of 15 homes, with communal dining space and counselling rooms in Dundee, with another such village soon to be announced in South Lanarkshire.

As part of the charity’s campaign, the public is being encouraged to give the “gift of home” where they can make a donation to the new villages or gifts, meals and other essential items to homeless and vulnerable people at Christmas.

Social Bite founder Josh Littlejohn reveals the nest house design in Edinburgh (Jeff Holmes/PA)

Five trees of kindness have been installed across Scotland in Edinburgh, Glasgow, Dundee, Aberdeen and London where donors can bring physical gifts.

Donation stations will launch from Saturday November 18 in St Andrews Square, Edinburgh.

Donations can be made in other major cities this month from November 29 at Sauchiehall Street in Glasgow; November 30 in City Square, Dundee; and December 1 at St Nicholas Street, Aberdeen.

Contributions can also be made online.

Josh Littlejohn, founder of Social Bite, said: “This year we have seen an increase in homelessness in Scotland to record levels.

The nest homes comprise a living area, kitchen, bedroom and bathroom (Jeff Holmes/PA)

“From Covid, to the cost-of-living crisis, and now unfortunately, misleading commentary from some high-profiled politicians, those experiencing homelessness have been subject to the toughest few years we’ve seen.

“So, once again, we are asking the people of Scotland to join us in helping raise critical funds for those that need it most at Christmas.

“As well as donating towards Christmas dinners and gifts, this year we are also asking the public to give the gift of home by donating towards two new villages.

“The proposed new villages will be amongst our most important projects to date and that’s why we wanted to give donors the option of helping us create these crucial facilities.

“We are thrilled to welcome the public to see our prototype house being displayed in St Andrews Square.

“We believe that everyone, no matter their circumstances should be treated with respect and dignity, which these homes reflect in their design.”