Street closed as police investigate ‘unexplained’ death of woman, 32 By Press Association November 17 2023, 1.17pm Share Street closed as police investigate ‘unexplained’ death of woman, 32 Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/news/scotland/4815790/street-closed-as-police-investigate-unexplained-death-of-woman-32/ Copy Link Police closed off the street after the death of the woman in Elgin (Andrew Milligan/PA) Police are investigating the “unexplained” death of a woman in Moray. Emergency services were called out to Anderson Drive in Elgin at about 7.20pm on Thursday, where the 32-year-old woman was pronounced dead at the scene. Police say they are treating the death as unexplained pending a post-mortem examination. Officers remain on the scene and have closed off the street while inquiries are ongoing. A spokesperson for Police Scotland said: “Police received a report of the death of a 32-year-old woman within a property in the Anderson Drive area of Elgin around 7.20pm on Thursday November 16. “The death is being treated as unexplained pending a post-mortem examination and next of kin have been informed. “Officers remain at the scene and inquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances”.