Bomb squad to carry out controlled explosion after ‘hazardous’ material found

A police bomb squad will carry out a controlled explosion in Fife after hazardous material was found at a property.

Explosive ordnance disposal (EOD) will carry out a controlled explosion in Elgin Street, Dunfermline, after “potentially hazardous” material was found in containers on Thursday, according to a statement posted on Police Scotland’s social media.

It is believed the items are historic and require to be disposed of on site.

Police Scotland advised members of the public to avoid the surrounding area and local residents have been asked to close their doors and windows as a precaution.