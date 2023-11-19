Two men charged over death of 36-year-old in Inverness By Press Association November 19 2023, 1.57pm Share Two men charged over death of 36-year-old in Inverness Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/news/scotland/4817000/two-men-charged-over-death-of-36-year-old-in-inverness/ Copy Link Police said two men had been charged (David Cheskin/PA) Two men have been arrested and charged in connection with the death of another man in Inverness. Ross MacGillivray, 36, was found with serious injuries at a property in St Ninian Drive, Inverness, at around 12.10am on November 12. He was pronounced dead a short time later. Ross MacGillivray, 36, was found dead at a property in Inverness (Police Scotland/PA) On Sunday, Police Scotland confirmed two men – aged 21 and 28 – had been charged in connection with his death. They are due to appear at Inverness Sheriff Court on Monday. In a statement previously released through Police Scotland, Mr MacGillivray’s family remembered him as a “loving husband, a doting father, loved by his family and friends and all who met him”. The family added: “He will be especially missed but definitely not forgotten. “We love you to the Moon, the stars, Jupiter and Mars.”