Police appeal for information after man, 43, dies in road crash

Police are appealing for information following a road crash that caused the death of a 43-year-old man.

On Saturday November 18, at about 9.55am, police responded to reports of a road traffic collision on the A90 near Crimond, Aberdeenshire.

The collision involved a blue Nissan Qashqai car and a white lorry.

The Nissan driver, a 43-year-old man, was taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary by ambulance, where he later died.

The passenger, a 46-year-old woman, was discharged from hospital with no serious injuries.

The lorry driver, a 41-year-old man, was arrested in connection with the collision.

The road was shut for about 12 hours while an investigation took place and the vehicles were recovered.

Sergeant Alexander Bowser-Riley of Police Scotland said: “We are in the process of establishing the full circumstances of this collision and I would ask any members of the public who may have seen the vehicles prior to the collision to contact us, any small piece of information could prove significant.

“I would also appeal to anyone who was in the area around the time of the collision to check their dashcam for footage as it could assist us in our investigation.”

Anyone with information is asked to call Police Scotland via 101, quoting incident number 0967 of November 18.”