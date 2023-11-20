Police appeal for information after man, 43, dies in road crash

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Scotland

Police appeal for information after man, 43, dies in road crash

By Press Association
A man has been killed in a road crash in Aberdeenshire (David Cheskin/PA)
A man has been killed in a road crash in Aberdeenshire (David Cheskin/PA)

Police are appealing for information following a road crash that caused the death of a 43-year-old man.

On Saturday November 18, at about 9.55am, police responded to reports of a road traffic collision on the A90 near Crimond, Aberdeenshire.

The collision involved a blue Nissan Qashqai car and a white lorry.

The Nissan driver, a 43-year-old man, was taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary by ambulance, where he later died.

The passenger, a 46-year-old woman, was discharged from hospital with no serious injuries.

The lorry driver, a 41-year-old man, was arrested in connection with the collision.

The road was shut for about 12 hours while an investigation took place and the vehicles were recovered.

Sergeant Alexander Bowser-Riley of Police Scotland said: “We are in the process of establishing the full circumstances of this collision and I would ask any members of the public who may have seen the vehicles prior to the collision to contact us, any small piece of information could prove significant.

“I would also appeal to anyone who was in the area around the time of the collision to check their dashcam for footage as it could assist us in our investigation.”

Anyone with information is asked to call Police Scotland via 101, quoting incident number 0967 of November 18.”