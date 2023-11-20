Council unable to access some data after suspected ransomware attack

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Council unable to access some data after suspected ransomware attack

By Press Association
The council say there is nothing to indicate that any of its data has been extracted from its server or published (Peter Byrne/PA)
A Scottish council remains unable to access some of its data after a cyber attack locked workers out of operational and back-up servers.

Comhairle nan Eilean Siar (Western Isles Council) was targeted by hackers in what is alleged to be a ransomware attack – where a network is infiltrated and sensitive data stolen – on Tuesday November 7.

The council confirmed on Monday that the interim results of a forensic investigation found data stored on the council’s servers remains inaccessible.

The investigation was led by Police Scotland in conjunction with the National Cyber Security Centre (NCSC) and the Scottish Government, alongside the council’s IT team.

Laptop
The council’s servers are believed to have been hacked on November 7 (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

The team was able to access the council’s servers, but not the stored data.

The council says it will continue to engage with and seek advice from expert organisations to monitor and mitigate the impact of the incident.

The council also stated there is nothing to indicate that any of its data has been extracted from its server or published, and pledged to inform anyone impacted should the situation change.

A second priority, the council said, is to rebuild operations and ensure the continued delivery of services to those in the community.

It has also established a management team to lead on the response to the incident moving forward, and said it will communicate its impact through issuing regular updates.

Malcolm Burr, chief executive of Comhairle nan Eilean Siar, said: “The Comhairle has been the victim of a cyber crime which has caused significant damage and is having an impact on the delivery of many of our key services.

“Our priority is always the people of the Western Isles, and we will continue to work to ensure that the impact of this crime on everyone is lessened.

“This incident once again demonstrates the vulnerability of all public bodies to the growing threat of cyber attacks.”

The council’s website remains affected following the attack, but officials have confirmed a temporary replacement is being developed.

Temporary phone numbers for social care and social work services can be found on Comhairle nan Eilean Siar’s page on X, formerly known as Twitter.

The council previously said its human resources, occupational health and Ardseileach care home can be contacted on their usual telephone numbers.

Police Scotland confirmed they are still investigating the attack.

The Scottish Government and NCSC were contacted for comment.