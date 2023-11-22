Devastated family remember ‘courageous’ man killed in road crash

A man who died in a road crash has been named by police as his family said he “touched the hearts of many people”.

Daniel Wall, 43, was killed in the crash on the A90 near Crimond, Aberdeenshire, at around 9.55am on Saturday.

Mr Wall, of St Fergus, Aberdeenshire, was named by Police Scotland on Wednesday.

His blue Nissan Qashqai was involved in a crash with a white lorry.

He was taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary by ambulance but he later died.

A 46-year old female passenger was discharged from hospital with no serious injuries.

The lorry driver, a 41-year-old man, was arrested in connection with the collision and was later released pending further inquiries.

The road was shut for around 12 hours while an investigation took place and the vehicles were recovered.

Mr Wall’s “devastated” family has released a statement through Police Scotland.

They said: “We are all absolutely devastated by Daniel’s passing. Daniel was a much-loved, special man who touched the hearts of many people.

“Daniel’s love for music and comedy saw him attend many gigs featuring local bands, becoming friends with band members and goers alike.

“Daniel had a real zest for life despite his illness and over the years raised significant funds for the MS Society, completing two parachute jumps.

“He was a kind, courageous and loving man with a great sense of humour who will be so sorely missed but remembered with a smile.

“Our sincere thanks for the messages of support received from all those who knew him or our family.”

Inquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances of the crash and anyone with information has been asked to contact police.

Sergeant Alexander Bowser-Riley, of Police Scotland, previously said: “We are in the process of establishing the full circumstances of this collision and I would ask any members of the public who may have seen the vehicles prior to the collision to contact us, any small piece of information could prove significant.

“I would also appeal to anyone who was in the area around the time of the collision to check their dashcam for footage as it could assist us in our investigation.”

Anyone with information should contact Police Scotland via 101, quoting incident number 0967 of November 18.