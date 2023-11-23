Police hunt for prisoner who escaped custody while under escort

Police are searching for a prisoner who escaped custody while under escort in Edinburgh.

The Scottish Prison Service (SPS) said that police were alerted immediately when the incident happened at about 5pm on Wednesday.

Police Scotland said that inquiries are ongoing.

An SPS spokesperson said: “I can confirm an individual escaped from the custody of prison staff, while on escort in Edinburgh, at around 5pm yesterday.

“Police Scotland were called immediately and inquiries are ongoing.”