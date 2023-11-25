Three injured in five-vehicle crash on motorway

Three people including two teenagers needed hospital treatment following a five-vehicle crash on a motorway.

Police are appealing for information about the collision which happened between junction seven for Larkhall and junction six for Hamilton on the M74 in South Lanarkshire at around 3.25pm on Friday.

The vehicles involved were a white Peugeot Boxer van, a red Peugeot 107 car, a grey Mazda 3 car, a black Mercedes-Benz C class car and a black Renault Clio car.

Police said the 19-year-old woman driving the Peugeot car and a 15-year-old passenger were taken to Wishaw General Hospital for treatment, as was the 65-year-old woman driving the Mercedes.

All have since been discharged.

Sergeant Gemma Blackadder said: “Our investigation is ongoing and I would urge anyone with information to come forward.

“We would be keen to speak to anyone who witnessed the crash or who may have dashcam footage from the area to get in touch.

“You can call 101, quoting reference 2088 of 24 November.”

The road was closed northbound for a time while investigations were carried out.