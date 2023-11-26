Man, 32, critically injured after being hit by car

Police are appealing for information after a man was critically injured after being struck by a car.

A 32-year-old man was hit by a Ford EcoSport at the junction between Cambridge Street and Hope Street in Glasgow city centre at around 10pm on Saturday.

Police and ambulance crews attended the scene and the man was taken to Queen Elizabeth University Hospital, where staff told police he remained in a critical condition.

The female driver of the car was uninjured, police said.

Sergeant Jack Swindells of the road policing unit, Helen Street, Glasgow, said: “Our investigation into the circumstances surrounding this incident is ongoing.

“I would urge any witnesses or anyone with information that may assist to contact us.

“I would also urge anyone driving on the road around the time of the crash with dashcam footage to get in touch.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact 101 quoting reference number 3566 of November 25.